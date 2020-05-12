Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $2,030.00 and last traded at $1,996.82, with a volume of 681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,910.10.

The company reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.78 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CABO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered Cable One from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a "hold" rating and set a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $2,105.00 price target (up previously from $1,968.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,625.29.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 691 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.00, for a total value of $836,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,241.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,294.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,795,651.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,578 shares of company stock worth $8,872,547 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cable One by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 2,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm's 50 day moving average is $1,681.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1,580.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Cable One Company Profile (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

