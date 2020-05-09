Chubb (NYSE:CB)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the financial services provider's stock. Raymond James' target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.51% from the stock's previous close.

CB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chubb from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Chubb from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $149.19.

Shares of CB stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company's 50 day moving average is $108.40 and its 200 day moving average is $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Chubb's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,723 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,122,035.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company's stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

10 Buy and Hold Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

“Set it and forget it” are words many investors don’t want to hear. Even the most venerable brokerage houses are encouraging their clients to actively trade so they can beat the market. Buy and hold is a relic, they say. It doesn’t reflect the reality of today.



In other words, “this time it’s different”.



As the ongoing volatility in the market shows you, it’s not different. It’s not even close to being different. The simple fact is that many active traders lose money by being too aggressive and too active for their own good.



And while it’s true that the market won’t always be this choppy, and certain stocks may be a great buy in months to come, right now investors are looking for safe harbors. One of the safest ways to invest is to find stocks that you can feel comfortable holding on to even in the worst of times. Frequently that can be because the stocks offer an attractive dividend. But sometimes, it’s also because they are in a market that is always in demand.



But that doesn’t mean you have to limit yourself to defensive stocks. You can find some quality buy-and-hold stocks that offer some attractive growth prospects.

View the "10 Buy and Hold Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio".