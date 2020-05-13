UBS Group Cuts CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $41.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $59.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. UBS Group's target price points to a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra cut CBRE Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.38.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, reaching $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 124,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,246. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1,055.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

