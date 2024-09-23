Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Given New $124.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.26% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Raymond James restated an "outperform" rating and set a $126.00 price target (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.33.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $115.61. 124,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Crown Castle has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.00.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,433 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service - bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

