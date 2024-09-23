Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU - Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 117,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session's volume of 152,613 shares.The stock last traded at $10.49 and had previously closed at $10.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.90 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $561.95 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 760,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 421,374 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter worth about $2,121,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,741,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $179,143,000 after buying an additional 184,970 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,734 shares of the company's stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 75,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.07% of the company's stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

