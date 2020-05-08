Citigroup Increases Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Price Target to $21.00

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a "sell" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Citigroup's price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.54% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colfax from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Colfax from $41.00 to $19.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Colfax from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC raised Colfax to an "outperformer" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.80.

CFX traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.11. 70,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.85. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $816.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $790.17 million. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colfax will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,857 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 29,459 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 176,578 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 45,010 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,038,678 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $37,787,000 after buying an additional 564,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 889,328 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,353,000 after buying an additional 48,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company's stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now

The stock market has been growing since the New York Stock Exchange opened its doors in 1817. Sometimes, a stock will outpace the rest of the market in terms of growth. These skyrocketing securities—or the ones that analysts expect to skyrocket—are called growth stocks.

What Every Investor Needs to Know About Growth Stocks

Growth stocks are a great opportunity for an investor to make money in the stock market, but you’ve got to know what you’re going to buy or sell. A good understanding of growth stocks will help you get there.

At the beginning of a bull market, you can almost choose stocks randomly and find yourself a winner. Now that we are entering the ninth year of the current bull market, growth stocks have appreciated considerably and it's becoming far more challenging to find stocks with real opportunities for appreciation.

Growth companies are still largely outperforming their value counterparts in the United States and the rest of the world largely because of low interest rates, improved corporate earnings and global economic growth. Over the last five years, the S&P 500 Growth Index has returned 14.22% per year. During the same time, the S&P 500 Value Index returned just 12.94%.

Now that the bull market is now nearly a decade old, stocks have become very expensive. Value investors are largely sitting on the sidelines and growth investors are having a hard time figuring out where the remaining growth opportunities exist.

If you are looking for growth stocks in an increasingly small field, we have identified the 10 best growth stocks to buy right now based on their expected earnings growth over the next several years. These companies are all growing rapidly and will likely see double-digit earnings growth next year.

View the "Best Growth Stocks - Best Stocks to Buy Now".