Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM)

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 6,302 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 682% compared to the typical volume of 806 call options.

Chimera Investment Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CIM traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 127,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.73. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The firm's 50 day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.50 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 28.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chimera Investment will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Chimera Investment's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Chimera Investment's payout ratio is 91.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Chimera Investment from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimera Investment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Chimera Investment by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,478,859 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78,731 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 77,115 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,031 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares during the period. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

