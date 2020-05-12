Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Lowered to Inline at Imperial Capital

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was downgraded by Imperial Capital from an "outperform" rating to an "inline" rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company's stock, up from their prior target price of $12.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra dropped their target price on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Tudor Pickering cut Continental Resources from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut Continental Resources from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Continental Resources from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 3.56. The business's 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $880.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm's revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 3,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor acquired 13,386 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $101,733.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205 in the last 90 days. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,776,869 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $51,777,000 after buying an additional 1,598,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $39,158,000 after acquiring an additional 912,047 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426,975 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $48,945,000 after acquiring an additional 54,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $30,277,000 after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company's stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

