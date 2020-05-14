Chipotle Mexican Grill's (CMG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $850.00 price objective on the restaurant operator's stock. Piper Sandler's price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.83% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an "underperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $780.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $840.57.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $902.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.59, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.18. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $966.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $778.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $799.45.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total transaction of $689,592.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,329,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,520 shares of company stock worth $327,059,976. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $16,965,610,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,210,960,000 after acquiring an additional 72,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $734,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,011,600 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $846,820,000 after acquiring an additional 54,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 457,839 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $383,262,000 after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

