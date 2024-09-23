Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading Up 1.2%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report)'s stock price shot up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $57.98 and last traded at $57.90. 1,478,592 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 14,674,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $73.36 to $77.76 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $80.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill's revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,390.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,035.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,957.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 778,850 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $48,795,000 after purchasing an additional 763,450 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,652.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,065 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

