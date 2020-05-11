CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company's stock. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.05.

CNP opened at $18.59 on Monday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,653 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $216,343,000 after buying an additional 334,218 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,628,164 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $180,750,000 after buying an additional 800,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,558,680 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $178,855,000 after buying an additional 1,598,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,282,173 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $171,315,000 after buying an additional 1,507,905 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $141,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company's stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market’s Historic Sell-Off

Technology stocks are among the most volatile in the market. The allure of big gains comes with the risk of sharp downturns. When the market is trending upwards, these stocks have a tendency to lead the way. Conversely, when the market is selling off, tech stocks post some of the largest losses. And in the coronavirus crash tech stocks took their usual beating.



But an interesting dynamic is happening. As stocks are trying to stage a comeback, many tech stocks are being left behind. Many of the leading tech stocks trade on the NASDAQ exchange. However, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and S&P 500 posted gains on March 25, the NASDAQ stayed down.



And that’s an opportunity for investors who know where to look. We’ve put together this presentation to give you ten technology stocks that look to be solid bets no matter which way the market moves. Some of the stocks you’ll see are companies that have a business model that is perfectly suited for today’s social distancing environment.

View the "10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market’s Historic Sell-Off".