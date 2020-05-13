CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Director Buys $200,535.50 in Stock

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.90. The company had a trading volume of 8,421,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,833,262. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.11 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $30.71.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. CenterPoint Energy's payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $21.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 137,856 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 58,954 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,840 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,071 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 365,527 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 72,727 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

