Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer's stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Goldman Sachs Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.52% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNQ. Wood & Company reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $16.09 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business's 50 day moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.01.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,215,603 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $2,917,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,690 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,204,915 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,332,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,420 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,263,461 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,043,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,866,349 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $870,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company's stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

