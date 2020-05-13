Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.33. Coty shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 27,771,264 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on COTY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coty from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas lowered Coty from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Coty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company's stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.29.

In other news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni acquired 15,203 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the fourth quarter valued at $511,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Coty by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 17,238 shares of the company's stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,776 shares of the company's stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Coty by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 109,459 shares of the company's stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 34,083 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 179,204 shares of the company's stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 44,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.92% of the company's stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

