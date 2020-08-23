Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Copa from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Copa from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised Copa from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Copa from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Copa from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 183.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,132,599 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,398 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Copa by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,456,597 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $111,259,000 after purchasing an additional 409,354 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Copa by 33.8% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,324,764 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $117,540,000 after purchasing an additional 587,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Copa by 43.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,857 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $77,033,000 after purchasing an additional 513,348 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Copa by 32.0% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,336,376 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $67,567,000 after purchasing an additional 323,734 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CPA opened at $48.32 on Friday. Copa has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $116.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.38) by $0.68. Copa had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Copa will post -6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]