salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $191.00 at JMP Securities

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $172.00 to $191.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "market outperform" rating on the CRM provider's stock. JMP Securities' target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "top pick" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $198.15.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.76. 1,307,826 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $150.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.86. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki acquired 1,100 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $189.36 per share, with a total value of $208,296.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 101,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,290,103.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,506 shares of company stock valued at $62,428,753 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $734,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the CRM provider's stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $4,518,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company's stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

