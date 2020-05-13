Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.43% from the company's previous close.

According to Zacks, "Cooper Tire continues to develop great products with superior design and functionality, which caters to the market demand in all regions. Profitable name-brand tire sales, new product launches, expansion within OE channels, and leveraging its global manufacturing footprint are expected to drive long term margins. Continued retail penetration is expected to generate significant revenue opportunities, going forward. Strong balance sheet and investor friendly moves are other positives. However, the firm expects its second quarter earnings to be severely impacted due to low demand and weak consumer sentiment amid coronavirus woes. Unfavorable foreign currency translations are likely are adversely impacting the results and the trend is likely to continue. High competition adds to the woes. Hence, the stock warrants a cautious stance."

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut Cooper Tire & Rubber from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE:CTB traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,602. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $32.33.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $544.67 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.92%. Cooper Tire & Rubber's revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTB. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company's stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,547 shares of the company's stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,688 shares of the company's stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

