Cubic (NYSE:CUB) Cut to D at TheStreet

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a "c-" rating to a "d" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CUB. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cubic from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.10. Cubic has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $75.20. The company's fifty day moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cubic will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans purchased 5,950 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $397,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce G. Blakley sold 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $168,924.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 10.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $118,643,000 after purchasing an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 90.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 164,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,294 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

