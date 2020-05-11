Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) to Sell

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the oil and gas company's stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.99% from the company's current price.

According to Zacks, "Cenovus Energy has operations in the prospective oil sands development in Alberta, wherein it has been employing a specialized technique for drilling and pumping out crude. Notably, from 2020 to 2024, the company expects to see compound annual production growth of 2% to 3%. On top of that, disciplined capital investment and production growth will grow its funds flows. However, in the March quarter, the company reported weak earnings, primarily because of lower contributions from oil sands and refining operations. Notably, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic hurt worldwide energy demand that dented refining margins and led crude to trade in the bearish territory. Thus, the virus outbreak has been hurting Cenovus Energy’s overall business. Moreover, the integrated energy player’s significant debt exposure is concerning. "

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVE. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut Cenovus Energy from a "c" rating to a "d" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from $13.00 to $2.70 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $12.00 to $5.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.28.

CVE stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.67. 396,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,945,914. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.48%. Equities analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,003,244 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $30,571,000 after purchasing an additional 613,847 shares during the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,501,388 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 901,500 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 558,386 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 45,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

