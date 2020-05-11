Oppenheimer Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $127.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $127.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer's target price indicates a potential upside of 26.89% from the stock's previous close.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra cut shares of Carvana from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nomura reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Carvana from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.65.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $100.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.86, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company's fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.42. Carvana has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 127.13%. Carvana's revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $29,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 555,556 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,382,185,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carvana by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

