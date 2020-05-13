Alan Lotvin Acquires 5,000 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stock

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CVS traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.91. The company had a trading volume of 255,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,173,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The business's fifty day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.76. The company has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health's payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CVS Health from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $80.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $12,665,010,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $3,324,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 337,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $955,672,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

