UBS Group Downgrades Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to Neutral

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the oil and gas company's stock. UBS Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.75% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Independent Research cut Chevron to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $113.05.

NYSE CVX opened at $93.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock's 50 day moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average is $103.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company's stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 11,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,217 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 81,050 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

