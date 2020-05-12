Camping World (NYSE:CWH)'s stock had its "market perform" rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.50. BMO Capital Markets' target price would suggest a potential downside of 17.04% from the company's previous close.

CWH has been the subject of several other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Camping World from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Camping World from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of CWH traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. 115,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,241. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.61. Camping World has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $16.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Camping World's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camping World news, Director Andris A. Baltins acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $416,041.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,579,500.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,706,390. Insiders own 49.80% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906,425 shares of the company's stock worth $22,228,000 after buying an additional 428,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,368 shares of the company's stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 234,505 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,919,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at about $592,000. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company's stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

