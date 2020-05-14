Columbia Property Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th.

Columbia Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Columbia Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 420.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Columbia Property Trust to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

NYSE CXP opened at $11.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $22.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.05. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CXP shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Columbia Property Trust from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised Columbia Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Columbia Property Trust from a "c-" rating to a "d+" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "hold" rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Columbia Property Trust has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.83.

In other news, EVP Kevin A. Hoover bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,677.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Dixon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,887 shares in the company, valued at $612,258.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 54,754 shares of company stock valued at $667,034 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

