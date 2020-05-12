DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the pipeline company's stock. Credit Suisse Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DCP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. R. F. Lafferty cut their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays cut shares of DCP Midstream from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of DCP Midstream from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.88.

NYSE:DCP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.23. The company's stock had a trading volume of 22,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $33.45.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($3.13). DCP Midstream had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean O'brien purchased 16,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Loving acquired 2,275 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,215.00. Insiders purchased a total of 107,425 shares of company stock worth $820,863 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,623,908 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $47,309,000 after acquiring an additional 847,249 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,434,325 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $465,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,525 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 2,178,385 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $53,348,000 after purchasing an additional 393,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,155,503 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $28,298,000 after purchasing an additional 531,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in DCP Midstream by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 943,984 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $23,118,000 after buying an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Energy Stocks to Buy On This Historical Dip

It may seem hard to believe, but the current chaos in the energy sector, and oil stocks, in particular, will pass. The novel coronavirus that has birthed a global pandemic is being compared to the Spanish Flu of 1918.



Of course, when you have once in a century event, it’s difficult to look back in history and make an apples-to-apples comparison to our current situation. This isn’t to minimize our current situation. It’s simply to say that the market is forward-looking, but it’s also emotional. And it also hates uncertainty.



In a typical economic downturn, demand decreases, and investors are advised to “buy the dip.” But in the current environment, demand has been destroyed. Millions of Americans are being asked, and in some cases ordered, to stay home. And this simply means that oil demand is down. And investors are looking at prices that are, in some cases, at all-time lows.



The trading app Robinhood is frequented by millennial investors. And according to the latest information, many investors are trying to buy the dip on old guard oil stocks. That may be a mistake.



But the energy sector is about more than just oil stocks. There are several companies that are holding their own in the current environment. And that means when the economy opens up, these companies will be well-positioned for further growth.



Currently, the volatility and uncertainty surrounding energy stocks make them a poor choice for growth investors. However, many of these companies in this presentation offer a secure dividend that, along with the potential for capital appreciation, can make them a solid play for income investors.

View the "7 Energy Stocks to Buy On This Historical Dip".