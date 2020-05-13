D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cfra

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cfra from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the construction company's stock, up from their prior price target of $51.00. Cfra's price target suggests a potential upside of 20.96% from the stock's current price.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on D. R. Horton from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James downgraded D. R. Horton from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded D. R. Horton from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of D. R. Horton from a "neutral" rating to a "positive" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $52.82.

NYSE:DHI traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.47. 696,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,128,787. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.63. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57. D. R. Horton has a 52-week low of $25.51 and a 52-week high of $62.54.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $51,295.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,610 shares of company stock worth $329,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.96% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,935 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the construction company's stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in D. R. Horton by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the construction company's stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 489.7% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 51,894 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

