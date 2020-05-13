Delek US (NYSE:DK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Tudor Pickering

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DK has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delek US from $37.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Delek US from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Delek US from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $21.64.

NYSE DK opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. Delek US has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $44.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delek US will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 839,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Delek US by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,964,086 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $65,855,000 after acquiring an additional 256,498 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,961 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

