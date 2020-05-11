DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a "buy" rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock opened at $145.06 on Monday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $105.00 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company's 50-day moving average price is $140.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $964.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $150,005.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $150,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,984 shares of company stock worth $15,304,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

