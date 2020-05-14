Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.11% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.11.

NYSE DRE traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.90. 302,901 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,655. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm's 50-day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.37.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $218.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company's stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

