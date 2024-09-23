ENI (NYSE:E) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

ENI (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on E. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ENI from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $39.60 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ENI from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ENI from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $39.60.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of E stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ENI has a 12 month low of $28.82 and a 12 month high of $34.30.

ENI (NYSE:E - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $24.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.74 billion. ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that ENI will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in E. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth $369,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter worth $3,141,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 17.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth about $3,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.18% of the company's stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

