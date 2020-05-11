Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) PT Lowered to $78.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $99.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Wells Fargo & Co's price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $91.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $82.15.

ED traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.58. 67,170 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,495. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $81.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.26. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,399 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,666 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

