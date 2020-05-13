8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the technology company's stock. Oppenheimer's target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.02% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of 8X8 from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of 8X8 from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $23.23.

EGHT opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.02. 8X8 has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%. The company's revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares in the company, valued at $436,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,613 shares of company stock worth $190,134 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology company's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 786.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in 8X8 by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,733 shares of the technology company's stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company's stock.

About 8X8

8x8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company's solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

