8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Down 26.4% on Analyst Downgrade

8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) shares traded down 26.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $22.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. 8X8 traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $15.03, 10,129,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 455% from the average session volume of 1,825,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EGHT. Stephens reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on 8X8 from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on 8X8 from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. 8X8 currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In other 8X8 news, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $700,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $190,134. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,070,399 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $56,188,000 after buying an additional 930,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,298,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,114,579 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $93,597,000 after buying an additional 664,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in 8X8 by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842,499 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,018,000 after purchasing an additional 629,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company's stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The firm's revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 8x8, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

8X8 Company Profile (NYSE:EGHT)

8x8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company's solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

