Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an "overweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.52. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 10.15%. Edison International's revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Edison International by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,878 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company's stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

