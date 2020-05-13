Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.13% from the stock's current price.

ELAN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Gabelli restated a "buy" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of ELAN opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -999.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company's fifty day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.19 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $75,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at $201,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,488.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $388,329. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,565 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company's stock valued at $480,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364,089 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,844,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,500 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35,029 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

