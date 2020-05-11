Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given New $17.50 Price Target at Compass Point

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its price target lowered by Compass Point from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Compass Point's price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.48% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Callaway Golf from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Callaway Golf from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.18.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.31. 58,920 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.97. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.33.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $442.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,743,607 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,498 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 73.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,580 shares of the company's stock worth $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,728 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,846,000 after purchasing an additional 518,647 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,694,095 shares of the company's stock worth $52,292,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,285,232 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,247,000 after buying an additional 105,012 shares during the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

