Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN - Get Free Report) shares were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.38 and last traded at $9.37. Approximately 229,194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 380,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 299.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $50.27 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENFN. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Enfusion by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth about $1,993,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enfusion by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817,661 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,631,000 after acquiring an additional 724,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,364 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.05% of the company's stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

