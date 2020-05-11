EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the energy exploration company's stock. Zacks Investment Research's target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.00% from the company's previous close.

According to Zacks, "EOG Resources is grappling with coronavirus-induced weakness in global energy demand. The pandemic has dented worldwide energy demand, keeping crude oil in the bearish territory. The company recently announced weak quarterly earnings due to the weak oil prices. The ongoing turmoil has also led to a capital budget reduction of 46% for 2020 from original guidance. Triggered by lower capital spending, it has decided to curtail activities across several operating regions, which will reduce crude output by 15% from 2019 levels. Notably, although the company is committed to returning capital to shareholders, the upstream energy company has been paying a lower dividend yield than the composite stocks belonging to the energy sector over the past five years. Given these headwinds, EOG Resources seems like a risky bet that ordinary investors should exit."

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a "buy" rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $72.48.

NYSE EOG traded down $1.45 on Monday, hitting $50.00. 525,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,215,313. The company's 50 day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.97. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $96.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. EOG Resources's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company's stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

