Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Citigroup's price target indicates a potential upside of 3.70% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.93. The company had a trading volume of 74,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,113. The company's 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.30. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $512.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 56.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company's stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens

Anyone who pretends they know when the economy will reopen is not telling you the truth. And more importantly, what reopening the economy is going to look like is anybody’s guess. For certain we’re not going to be seeing anything that resembles business as usual. And more likely than not, this will not be the “V-shaped” recovery that some analysts are predicting.



Restaurants may be open, but seating capacity is likely to be limited as social distancing will remain the custom. Live sports may return, but it’s not unreasonable to expect that games will be played without fans, or at least with very few fans in attendance.



And there are other considerations as well. Workers will be allowed to go back to work, but after discovering the time value of working from home will they want to. And maybe equally as important, will employers want them to come into the office?



These are fascinating scenarios that will define the post-virus, pre-vaccine economy. But as an investor, you know that there are stocks you can buy right now that will be ready to flourish when the economy reopens.



On this list, we’re not looking at theme parks or airlines. They will come around, but slowly. Instead, we’ve picked seven stocks in different sectors that stand to benefit as the economy finds its new normal.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens".