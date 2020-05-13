Insider Buying: Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) CAO Purchases 825 Shares of Stock

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) CAO Timothy J. Earnshaw acquired 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.31 per share, with a total value of $10,155.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $310,138.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,254. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.38 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 270.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Scotiabank lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a "sell" rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.91.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

