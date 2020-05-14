Piper Sandler Lowers Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $56.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Piper Sandler's price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.47% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Equity Residential from $82.00 to $69.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Residential from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $74.67.

EQR opened at $58.62 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.02 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,233 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,422,114 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $519,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,114 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

