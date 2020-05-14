Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a private mortgage insurance company. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. Essent Group Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. "

ESNT has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Essent Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Essent Group from $62.00 to $36.00 and set an "above average" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upgraded Essent Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $51.17.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day moving average of $44.00.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 64.46%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Essent Group will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,554.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,749,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $194,938,000 after purchasing an additional 863,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essent Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,336 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $114,948,000 after acquiring an additional 51,596 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860,285 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $96,834,000 after acquiring an additional 80,354 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,571,028 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $77,938,000 after acquiring an additional 128,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Essent Group by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,986 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $41,222,000 after acquiring an additional 421,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company's stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essent Group (ESNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]ketbeat.com.

15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most

There are more than 450 energy companies traded on public markets. Given the sheer number of pipeline companies, power plant operators, oil and gas production companies and other energy stocks, it can be hard to identify which energy companies are going to outperform the market.



Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analyst issue approximately 8,000 distinct recommendations for energy companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same energy stock.



This slide show lists the 15 energy companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most".