EVE's (EVEX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

EVE (NYSE:EVEX - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock's previous close.

EVEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

EVE Price Performance

NYSE EVEX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.00. 39,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. EVE has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $808.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.35.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.13). On average, analysts predict that EVE will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EVE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVE stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company's stock.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

