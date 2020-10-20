Brokerages Expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to Post $0.42 EPS

Analysts expect that Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evertec's earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Evertec posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Evertec will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research's earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.23 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business's revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evertec from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Evertec in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 upped their price objective on Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Shares of EVTC stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 1.09. Evertec has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $37.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evertec during the first quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evertec by 23.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Evertec by 40.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,871 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Evertec in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evertec in the second quarter valued at $258,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services - Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

