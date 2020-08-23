Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 491,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evertec by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,308,577 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $205,371,000 after purchasing an additional 878,412 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evertec in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,932,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Evertec by 26.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,172,221 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,644,000 after buying an additional 247,965 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Evertec by 120.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 401,131 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,271,000 after acquiring an additional 219,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Evertec by 50.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 599,690 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,631,000 after acquiring an additional 200,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.30. 381,000 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,573. The company's 50-day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Evertec has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 45.03% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evertec will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Evertec's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Evertec in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $31.17.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services - Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

