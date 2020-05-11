Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Vertical Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.50.

NYSE:EXC traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.32. The company's stock had a trading volume of 487,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,502. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.16. Exelon has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Exelon by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management increased its position in shares of Exelon by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

