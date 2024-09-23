Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Down 3.3%

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.13 and last traded at $27.41. Approximately 191,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,320,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised Foot Locker from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Foot Locker from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Foot Locker Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foot Locker

In related news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 246,886 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $8,129,955.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,146,292 shares in the company, valued at $367,047,395.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 787,566 shares of company stock valued at $26,090,866. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the athletic footwear retailer's stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,541 shares of the athletic footwear retailer's stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,808 shares of the athletic footwear retailer's stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,010 shares of the athletic footwear retailer's stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 27,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer's stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

