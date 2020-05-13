Robert W. Baird Lowers SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Price Target to $40.00

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target points to a potential upside of 47.82% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SPX Flow in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX Flow from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of SPX Flow from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.17.

FLOW traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.06. 13,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80. SPX Flow has a 12-month low of $15.74 and a 12-month high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPX Flow will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jose Larios sold 1,584 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $54,315.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $372,766.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,183 shares of company stock worth $856,736. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,395 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in SPX Flow by 0.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,819 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

