Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.56% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Flowserve from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Flowserve from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.11.

Shares of NYSE FLS opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.13. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $874.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sujeet Chand purchased 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.57 per share, for a total transaction of $43,570.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,751 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Flowserve by 2,062.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 34.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Flowserve by 205.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,926 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 47,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 36.4% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,738 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

