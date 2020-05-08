FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $264.00 target price on the business services provider's stock. Zacks Investment Research's target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the company's current price.

According to Zacks, "FLEETCOR’s top line continues to grow organically driven by increase in volume and revenues per transaction from certain of its payment programs. Acquisitions contribute to FLEETCOR’s top line growth. A strong balance sheet enables FLEETCOR pursue growth initiatives in the form of acquisitions and investments and continue rewarding shareholders. Consistent share repurchases boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share. On the flip side, higher interest expense due to increase in LIBOR rate and additional borrowings for share repurchases is likely to weigh on the company’s bottom line. Global presence exposes FLEETCOR to risks associated with foreign exchange rate fluctuations. Seasonality is another concern. Partly due to these headwinds, the company's shares have declined over the past year."

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $350.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $259.24.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded down $8.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,394,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,524. FleetCor Technologies has a 1-year low of $168.51 and a 1-year high of $329.85. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $212.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,386,261 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,262,015,000 after buying an additional 431,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,684 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $984,199,000 after buying an additional 50,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,990,995 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $572,850,000 after buying an additional 64,775 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,743,968 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $325,319,000 after purchasing an additional 723,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,590,376 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $457,583,000 after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company's stock.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

